Edmon Marukyan suggests including Russian weapon sale to Azerbaijan on agenda

Edmon Marukyan, MP from “Yelq” bloc, has applied to the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Artashes Geghamyan. He states that pursuant to Azerbaijani official sources, Russia has sold out a new batch of weapons which has reached its destination at the end of the previous week. Mr. Marukyan suggests Artashes Geghamyan including the issue of weapons sale to Azerbaijan from Russia on the agenda of the upcoming session of the Committee and making it the primary subject matter for discussion during that session.