EU to support more energy efficient projects in the Eastern Partner countries

The European Union will allocate more than €10 million to energy efficient projects in the Eastern Partner countries as part of the Covenant of Mayors – Demonstration Projects programme.

As a result of a competition organised by the EU in 2017, 14 projects were selected from more than 100 applicants. The projects will be implemented in 15 municipalities across five countries. There will be six projects in Ukraine, three in Moldova, two in Belarus and Armenia and one in Georgia.

Many of the selected projects will involve retrofitting public buildings, increasing energy efficiency, modernising public lighting and developing the renewable energy sector. All projects will start in 2018 and be implemented over the course of the next two to three years.

The Covenant of Mayors – Demonstration Projects (CoM-DeP) programme is part of the EU4Energy initiative. EU4Energy covers all EU support to improve energy supply, security and connectivity, as well as to promote energy efficiency and the use of renewables in the Eastern Partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). It does this by financing projects and programmes that help to reform energy markets and to reduce national energy dependence and consumption. Over the long term, this makes energy supply more reliable, transparent and affordable, thus reducing energy poverty and energy bills for both citizens and the private sector.