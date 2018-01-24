EU-organised workshop in Armenia on liberalisation and regulation of electricity market

On 25-26 January, experts from Croatia, Germany, Lithuania and Spain will visit Armenia to conduct a workshop on the introduction, development and regulation of a well-functioning electricity market. The event is being organised by the European Commission’s Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX) in cooperation with Armenia’s Ministry of Economic Development and Investments.

The workshop will target representatives of the country’s Public Service Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, and other Armenian institutions responsible for the electricity market and its regulation.

The participants will learn how to develop regulatory skills to encourage efficiency and sound regulatory policy. They will also be introduced to new concepts, techniques and terminology regarding regulatory practices and legislation.

TAIEX is a demand-driven tool that supports partner countries with the adaptation of national laws, regulations and quality standards to match those of EU Member States in the framework of Cooperation or Association Agreements signed with the EU. In the Eastern Neighbourhood, TAIEX works with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.