Azerbaijan to conduct 4 extensive military exercises in 2017, implementing attack tasks: Artsakh Minister of Defence  

Throughout 2017 the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan, as always, has continued its deconstructive policy, informed the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh, lieutenant-general Levon Mnatsakanyan. “The adversary has used military rhetoric for the inner auditorium – issue settlement by force, meanwhile if it had that opportunity, it would have used it already long ago”, mentioned the Minister.

As stated by him, the adversary has continued keeping the frontline in tension during the previous year, keeping also special units on the front. Furthermore, it has placed units of snipers on the front regularly, the activation of whose, in a more emphasized way, has been manifested on holidays and on their eve.

In line with all this, according to the Minister, the adversary has continued working towards strengthening the power of the army, even more, carrying out 4 extensive military exercises, where mainly tasks of attack have been implemented.

“They have continued furnishing their frontline units. Their monitoring system has activated in a certain extent. And simultaneously, they have always tried to create tension on the frontline.”

Davit ABAGHYAN