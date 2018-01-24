Significant changes to be made in frontline security: Artsakh Defence Minister

We must always be ready for any military action, especially when dealing with an unpredictable military-political leadership. Defence Minister of the Artsakh Republic, lieutenant-general Levon Mnatsakanyan told this at a meeting with journalists.

Touching upon the recent use of drones by Azerbaijan, the minister said, that individual cases of resorting to provocations by the opponent through those are possible, but not through a large-scale application.

He pointed out that today, one of the security insurance issues of the military duty personnel is the protection against drones: “In the near future, due to the active steps to be taken, significant changes will be made regarding security”.

Davit ABAGHYAN