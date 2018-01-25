Why Armen Sargsyan decides to visit Artsakh? Tevan Poghosyan explains

Former MP Tevan Poghosyan thinks that by nominating Former Prime Minister, Republic of Armenia Ambassador to Great Britain Armen Sargsyan for the post of Armenian President, President Serzh Sargsyan pursues the goal of maintaining stability. He thinks he is a more acceptable candidate and does not cause “public tensions”.

He believes that there would raise problems of acceptance among the public if the Republican Party nominated any member of the party. But, as he believes, this nomination also gives new opportunities to the country.

In response to the question whether whom Armen Sargsyan will counterbalance in the government, Tevan Poghosyan said: “It is not a matter of individuals’ counterbalancing. The Republican Party seems to have all the possibilities to do that anywhere”.

To the question whether this nomination-election will be the start of Serzh Sargsyan’s removal from power, he said, that Serzh Sargsyan has always managed to make a balance. “And it is good if Serzh Sargsyan will balance the pro-Russian government through this appointment. But we should not rejoice this fact. We should rejoice having a pro-Armenian government and pro-Armenian president, who will do anything to bring Armenia to a better position”, said our interlocutor.

Aravot.am asked whether what influences this nomination-election might have on the further developments of Artsakh issue, as Armen Sargsyan reporting about his agenda said he was going to meet with the Artsakh authorities too. Besides, Armen Sargsyan is the Armenian ambassador to Great Britain for seven years, and this country traditionally has a pro-Turkish position and we have not been able to break the English stereotype.

Tevan Poghosyan says he has no concerns in this regard. The mandate to conduct negotiations on Artsakh will be of the Prime Minister, whoever that may be. However, he considers Armen Sargsyan’s idea of negotiating with the authorities of Artsakh on his candidacy a positive step. He thinks it would be good if all the Armenian officials could form a culture of negotiation with Artsakh officials. But he does not rule out that Armen Sargsyan “has dealt with” and “knows things” regarding the Artsakh issue.

Nelly GRIGORYAN