Syrian Kurds bombarded Turkey’s Kilis province: people killed and injured

In the evening of January 24, the Kurdish “People’s Protection Units” have bombarded Turkey’s border province Kilis.

According to Turkish “Cumhuriyet” newspaper website, 2 rockets have hit the province, in the result of which 2 people have been killed and 11 injured. One of the killed is Turkish, the other – Syrian.

Turkish “Haberler” media group informs that one of the rockets hit Calik Mosque built in 1682. At the moment people were praying.

Let us remind you that the “Syrian Democratic Forces” grouping which enjoys the support of official Ankara has invaded the Syrian Afrin city under the control of the Syrian Kurds with the support of Turkish air force.

The ultimate goal of “Oil Branch” military operation is to take the part in 30 km depth bordering with Turkey from Syrian Kurds and establish a security zone there.

