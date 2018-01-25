‘Issue lies in Azerbaijani leadership’s brains’: vice-president of Armenian Parliament

“Artsakh issue is a struggle for freedom and human rights defense, it is not a fight between Armenia and Azerbaijan for a territory, thus it cannot have anything but success”, announced the speaker of the Republican Party of Armenia, vice-president of the Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov, addressing to the theses on Artsakh voiced by the President of the Republic of Armenia at Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. He says it is very important to speak about Sumgait pogroms on the eve and as the President mentioned, during genocide it is impermissible to put an equality sign between the murderer and the victim and it is impermissible to put that sign here as well.

“Armenian side is for exceptionally the peaceful settlement of the issue, Mr. Macron mentioned himself – the issue should be solved exceptionally through political and through compromises and this should be succeeded by set steps”, he told, adding that it is the implementation of Geneva and Saint Petersburg Agreements which Azerbaijan torpedoes.

Referring to the regular sabotage by Azerbaijan at night, the speaker noted that almost after each serious international event Azerbaijan responds to a provocation. He reminds, it was also the case with Nalbandian-Mamedyarov last meeting and after Geneva meeting. “By this policy, Azerbaijan shows that it is not ready for peaceful negotiations regardless of what it says before the intermediary countries. They have become the victim of their own policy. They have drawn themselves into a Gordian knot, the international community should help it step out from that maximalist condition. But it is impossible to help one who does not want that help. The issue lies in the brains of Azerbaijani leadership, they have become the victim of armenophobic policy themselves.”

The speaker also compared Azerbaijani leadership with Nazi Germany’s leadership. He says – back then Hitler and Goebbels were making suchlike announcements against Jews, the ones now Azerbaijani leadership makes against Armenians and Armenianship. “Suchlike provocations can never have an influence on the political will of Armenia and Artsakh’s people, the aspiration towards freedom can never be put under question”, announced the speaker.

Nelly GRIGORYAN