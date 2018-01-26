Ruben Melikyan: It was diversion response to President Sargsyan’s call for calming down

The failed attempt of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ diversion in the direction of Kuropatkino in Martuni region of Artsakh tonight was a special response to President Sargsyan’s call for calming down to to the Azerbaijani MP yesterday. They will not calm down. As long as there is widespread Armenophobia in Azerbaijan, they will not calm down.

We need to be sober and vigilant for long. And, of course, we should not diverge from the principle of respect for human rights. I think this is one of the guarantees of our truthfulness and justice.

Ruben MELIKYAN

Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh