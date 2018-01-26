Armen Ashotyan: The international relations should become fairer, more solid and inclusive

On January 25, the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations had a working discussion with the U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the RA Richard Mills, who presented to the Committee the new strategy of the U.S. national security.

In the course of the meeting the sides touched upon the modern challenges of global security, as well as the issues of ensuring regional stability and development.

Welcoming the similar format of the discussion, the Committee Chairman Armen Ashotyan has noted that such meetings boost the rise of the parliament’s role, at the same time promoting the strengthening of the trust with the partner countries.

Touching upon the importance of ensuring the regional security Armen Ashotyan noted: “In the global world the challenges are inter-related and the regional stability and the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict are prior for us.” He has underlined that the modern social system of the world rapidly changes, and it is evident that the international relations should become fairer, solid and inclusive.

In his turn the Ambassador noted that during recent 25 years the United States supported the democratic processes and institutions and this commitment is preserved with the strategy of the new national security.

During the meeting the participants of the working discussion addressed questions and delivered speeches.

The representatives of the RA NA Factions also took part in the meeting.