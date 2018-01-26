Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:05 | January 26 2018
Delegation led by Parliament Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov leaves for Saint Petersburg

On January 26-27, the delegation led by the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, comprised of the RA NA deputies Hayk Babukhanyan and Romik Manukyan will be in Saint Petersburg on a working visit at the invitation of the Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg Vyacheslav Makarov.

Within the framework of the visit the delegation will take part in the event dedicated to the End Day of Leningrad Blockade, where Eduard Sharmazanov will deliver a speech. A number of visits are also scheduled.

