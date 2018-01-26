‘I am glad Mkhitaryan left ‘Manchester United’: Armenian national football team coach

Head coach of the Armenian national football team Artur Petrosyan spoke about the transfer of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the leading footballer of our national team, from the “Manchester United” to “Arsenal”.

“We are very glad that he left the “Manchester United”. Henrikh’s playing style is more in line with “Arsenal”. I think Mkhitaryan’s problems were connected with Mourinho and it will be different in “Arsenal”. He will not be forced to play as a defender. Mkhitaryan was one of the best players in the Premier League, but with Wenger, he will become even stronger.

I was dissatisfied that Mourinho was not letting him play. But that is his team and he makes decisions. I was feeling sorry for it, and I am glad he left”, Artur Petrosyan said.

Ashot HAKOBYAN