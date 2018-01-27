‘Twitter’, ‘Facebook’ and ‘Youtube’ again targeted by Turkish authorities

In the frameworks of unleashed “Olive Branch” military operations by Turkish Armed Forces in Afrin, the Turkish authorities continue controlling media and social network publications.

As reported by “Habertürk” newspaper, the respective state structures follow all publications made in Turkish internet domain with the highest attention and strictness. Turkish Information Technology and Telecommunication Council (BTK) immediately responds to the “fake and ungrounded, doubtful and speculative publications which can influence the successful and difficult operation of Mehmetcik, spoil the mood of the soldiers standing on the border, manipulate the external and internal audience.”

BTK strictly follows all types of internet publications, immediately reports about doubtful persons to the General Prosecutor’s Office.

By the decision of the Prime Minister of Turkey, the publications with “detrimental content” on “Twitter”, “Facebook” and “Youtube” social platforms are blocked, their publication is prevented.

The Prosecutor’s Office immediately starts a legal procedure against those publications and their authors. A court decision is made in 24 hours after blockage of their accounts.

Turkey has also sent a specific warning to “Twitter”, “Facebook” and “Youtube”. Those international giants have responded very sharply to the attempts of Turkey to remove the publications conditioned by the content, but Turkey has replied that “detrimental, dangerous, fake and manipulative” contents might have irreversible negative impact on the society if not prevented at once, in the consequence of which they have to respond to all publications very fast.

With special strictness are controlled the publications containing information on the location and state of the Units of Armed Forces, details on operations, arms and armament, bases.

Military officials have also been warned that the publication of detailed information on all of this is banned.

Source: www.ermenihaber.am