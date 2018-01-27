Azerbaijan violates ceasefire about 200 times within January 21-27

Within January 21-27, the opponent violated the ceasefire regime at the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces for about 200 times firing more than 2000 shots towards Armenian positions.

Besides the ceasefire violations mentioned above, the enemy attempted to commit a diversion attack at the south-eastern part of the contact line on January 25, at around 02:00 a.m.

As a result of the preventive actions of the Artsakh Defence Army units, the Azerbaijani special forces have been pushed back.

The Artsakh Defence Army continues to have full control over the frontline and confidently carry out the military duty.

Artsakh Defence Army Press Service