Air temperature to go down

In the Republic

In the daytime of January 27 in most regions, on 28 in Lori, Tavush, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh from time to time precipitation is predicted. In the mountains and foothills snow, in the valleys light snow is predicted. On January 29-31 and on February 1 no precipitation is predicted.

Northeast wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On January 27-29 the air temperature will gradually go down by 4-5 degrees, on January 31, and on February 1 it will go up by the same degree.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of January 27 from time to time precipitation is predicted. On January 28-31 and on February 1 no precipitation is predicted.