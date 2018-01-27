What Mkhitaryan said Mourinho, after which ‘Manchester United’ does not need him anymore?

It is clear that Henrikh Mkhitaryan was not allowed to play during his last months in the “Manchester United” not because he suddenly stopped matching the style of “red devils”, but because of deteriorating personal relations with Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho made Armenian footballer spend more time in defense, which the whole European football world claims is not for Mkhitaryan.

It is clear that Henrikh did not feel comfortable in that position, and could not do his best. And the coach did not change his decision. This could not last long.

Recently, in one of his personal conversations, one of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s close friends said: “Mourinho continued to force Heno to play in defense and demand a good play, to which once he responded: “If you want me to play in defense, then teach me yourself”. After that, Mourinho decided to punish the “daring” player. Whether this has really happened, it is hard to claim, but it sounds realistic.

Ashot HAKOBYAN