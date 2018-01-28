‘He is aware of internal problems’: Ara Babloyan about presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan

“I think that his candidacy is a very good proposal. He is a person with high intelligence, personal opinion and attitude, who clearly understands the needs of the people and the state”, referring to Republicans’ presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan, said the National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Armenia Ara Babloyan during an interview.

He added that he personally knows Armen Sargsyan. “He is aware of internal problems, he was a Prime Minister. He is also familiar with the international agenda, so he is a good candidate”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN