‘Teenagers involved in Sumgait Armenian massacres’: Marina Grigoryan

The next documentary on the massacres of Armenians in Sumgait on February 27-29, 1988, in the Azerbaijani SSR, which holds the provisional title “Sumgait children”, is being prepared within the framework of the “Ordinary Genocide” project.

During the discussion titled “Face of Nationalism and Xenophobia, 30 years ago and now” held at the Armenian Institute for International and Security Affairs, author of the “Ordinary Genocide” project Marina Grigoryan talked about it.

“Testimonies were heard during the trial that there were children and teenagers among the Azerbaijani murderers. The facts testify that the teenagers had the main role in those massacres. Perhaps the reason is that teenagers would avoid responsibility, but we think that in this way, they have “taught” Armenophobia to the younger generation”, Marina Grigoryan expressed conviction.

According to her, there is evidence that teenagers and children have participated in the killings of Armenians.

Marina Grigoryan also mentioned that there are factual data that the massacres of Armenians in Sumgait were organized at the state level.

Luiza SUKIASYAN