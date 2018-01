Aravot.am inquired of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s Press Secretary Vladimir Hakobyan what attitude the President holds about the funeral of Sargis Hatspanyan in Yerablur.

Vladimir Hakobyan particularly noted: “The President of the Republic of Armenia was addressed for this matter and, taking into consideration the justifications presented by the Defence Ministry, the President ordered to give a positive solution to the issue”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN