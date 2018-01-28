Armenian Defence Ministry permits Sargis Hatspanyan’s burial in ‘Yerablur’ military pantheon

By the order of the President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the issue of Sargis Hatspanyan’s burial in “Yerablur” military pantheon was discussed at the Ministry of Defence.

Despite the fact that the document supporting the victim’s martial biography needed for the burial procedure was missing from the letter of Sargis Hatspanyan’s wife, Hasmik Poghosyan, realizing that the submission of the justifications may take some time, which is problematic in the given circumstances, as well as taking into account Sargis Hatspanyan’s active participation in the coverage of the Karabakh war, and in organizing various charity events for Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia permitted the burial in the “Yerablur” military pantheon.

Armenian Defence Ministry Information and Public Relations Department