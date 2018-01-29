OSCE media freedom representative calls on Turkey to release detained journalists and respect everyone’s right to express ideas freely

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir today called on the Turkish authorities to drop terrorism charges against journalists and set them free.

According to reports, at least three journalists were arrested in Turkey this week along with more than a hundred social media users, for their social media posts about the offensive launched into Afrin. The editor of the newspaper Halkın Nabzı İshak Karakaş, freelance journalist İdris Yılmaz and Mezopotamya news agency reporter Seda Taşkın were detained for their social media posts and are currently charged with terrorism.

In a letter to Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Representative today said:

“Reporting and informing the public about important and even sensitive issues has been recognized internationally as a crucial part of the journalistic profession. The media must be able to report and express their views freely even in times of conflict or war. I call on your authorities to drop terrorism charges on journalists and set them free.”

The Representative also expressed his concern about the instructions provided to editors and reporters at a press briefing in Ankara, attended by Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ and Minister of Defense Nurettin Canikli, containing guidelines on how to report on military actions in northwestern Syria’s Afrin region.

“I recall that journalists should not be instructed on the content of their work and that press freedom must be respected at all times. It is a journalist’s job to present different views and inform the public, even if the content contains criticism,” said Désir.