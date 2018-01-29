‘We should be glad if Serzh Sargsyan agrees to be Prime Minister’: Surik Khachatryan

In an interview with reporters at “Yerablur” military pantheon Surik Khachatryan, former governor of Syunik, touched upon the information that Serzh Sargsyan may occupy the post of Prime Minister in April. “We should be glad if Serzh Sargsyan agrees to be Prime Minister”, he said. Speaking about the Republican Party’s presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan, he expressed conviction: “He is a wonderful candidate”.

Journalists inquired whether the former governor does not want to return to the political field. “Where have I left for to return now? I am still active, I am in the field”, Khachatryan got surprised. In response to the question whether he retains his influence in Syunik, Surik Khachatryan noted: “I do not even try to have an influence. If there is a current governor and mayor, why should I have an influence? They do their job. I have normal relations with the mayor of Goris”.

The former governor also said that he is currently involved in other activities that, according to him, will bring great benefit to Syunik and the country.

Luiza SUKIASYAN