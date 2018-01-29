Turkey damages historical-cultural monuments in Afrin

The main department of historical monuments and museums adjacent to the Syrian Ministry of Culture has stated that the Turkish Air Force has also targeted historical monuments in Afrin.

“BBC Türkçe” reports that the temple of Ain-Dara was seriously damaged after the last shot. The Department has called for all relevant international organizations to exert pressure on Turkey not to target archaeological and cultural monuments in Afrin.

Criticizing Turkey, the Department described the actions in Afrin as an attack against “Syria’s identity and the past, present and future of the Syrian people”.

“Syrian Observatory for Human Rights” human rights organization based in London, also has confirmed that Syrian Ain-Dara temple was damaged as a result of the “Olive Branch” operation.

This historical monument comes from the Iron Age. Some of the photographs of Ain-Dara damaged by military actions, have appeared in social networks, but no independent institution has yet confirmed their authenticity.

Turkey has made no official comment on the issue yet.

Ermenihaber.am