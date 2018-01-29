Air temperature to gradually go up

Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 19:02 | January 29 2018
In the Republic

In the daytime of January 29 and 30, on 31, in the daytime of February 1, on 2-3 no precipitation is predicted. At night of January 30 and at night of February 1 in separate places light snow is predicted.

Northeast wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

From January 30 to February 3 the air temperature will gradually go up by 8-10 degrees. In Lori, Tavush, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh it will go up by 14-15 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of January 29 and 30, on 31, in the daytime of February 1, on 2-3 no precipitation is predicted. At night of January 30 and at night of February 1 in separate places light snow is predicted.

 

