Eduard Sharmazanov: Aspiration of freedom and independence unites population of heroic Leningrad and Artsakh Hero Citizens

On January 26, in Saint Petersburg the delegation led by the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov met with the Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg Vyacheslav Makarov. The RA Consul General in Saint Petersburg Hrayr Karapetyan and the RA NA Permanent Representative to IPA CIS Hayk Chilingaryan also attended the meeting.

Edaurd Sharmazanov thanked Vyacheslav Makarov for the invitation and underlined that it was a great honour for the Armenian delegates to take part in the events dedicated to End Day of Leningrad Blockade.

Touching upon the Armenian-Russian ally relations, the RA NA Deputy Speaker has noted that they dynamically develop in all directions. In the context of the cooperation expansion Mr Sharmazanov touched upon the development of the relations at inter-regional relations, evaluated the deepening of ties between Yerevan and Saint Petersburg and the implementation of the joint programmes.

To the RA NA Deputy Speaker’s assessment, the Armenian community has its unique place in the Armenian-Russian relations which has been formed since the foundation days of Saint Petersburg.

“Numerous Armenian sons have left their trace in the cultural and public-political life of Saint Petersburg. This year sees the 130th anniversary of the Armenian well-acclaimed commander and state figure, great reformer of the Russian Empire Mikayel Loris-Melikov. We are thankful to the leaders of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg for supporting the organization of the memory events dedicated to Loris Melikov’s 130th anniversary.

The Armenian sons’ role is invaluable in the defence of Leningrad in the years of Great Patriotic War. The victory against fascism is our peoples’ universal victory. After several decades we continue realizing its importance, as today the NK people fight for its freedom and independence. The aspiration of freedom and independence unites the population of heroic Leningrad and Artsakh hero citizens,” the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said.

The RA NA deputies Hayk Babukhanyan and Romik Manukyan are in the delegation led by the RA NA Deputy Speaker.