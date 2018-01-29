Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:32 | January 29 2018
20:32 | January 29 2018

‘Russian Federation has an important role in the region’: Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs on Russia’s arms supply to Azerbaijan

‘Russian Federation has an important role in the region’: Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs on Russia’s arms supply to Azerbaijan

“Armenia does every possible thing to keep the military balance”, announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, responding to the question on the supply of the regular batch of weapons by the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan.  

As stated by Mr. Nalbandian, Armenia uses also the opportunities which stem from the ally relations with Russia: “I imply buying weapons at affordable prices from Russia.”

Mr. Nalbandian emphasized that according to the agreement liabilities, Russia should guarantee the security of our country together with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia: “Besides, Russia has an important role in the region from the perspective of keeping stability.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that Russia’s role in the region is remarkable also from the aspect of security preservation.

Luiza SUKIASYAN

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Politics

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook