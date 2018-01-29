‘Russian Federation has an important role in the region’: Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs on Russia’s arms supply to Azerbaijan

“Armenia does every possible thing to keep the military balance”, announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, responding to the question on the supply of the regular batch of weapons by the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan.

As stated by Mr. Nalbandian, Armenia uses also the opportunities which stem from the ally relations with Russia: “I imply buying weapons at affordable prices from Russia.”

Mr. Nalbandian emphasized that according to the agreement liabilities, Russia should guarantee the security of our country together with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia: “Besides, Russia has an important role in the region from the perspective of keeping stability.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that Russia’s role in the region is remarkable also from the aspect of security preservation.

Luiza SUKIASYAN