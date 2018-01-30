Light snow predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of January 30, on 31, in the daytime of February 1, on 2-4 no precipitation is predicted. At night of February 1 in separate places light snow is predicted.

Northeast wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

From January 31 to February 4 the air temperature will gradually go up by 6-8 degrees, in Lori, Tavush, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh it will go up by 11-13 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of January 30, on 31, in the daytime of February 1, on 2-4 no precipitation is predicted. At night of February 1 in separate places light snow is possible.