January 30 2018
16:05 | January 30 2018

Light snow predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of January 30, on 31, in the daytime of February 1, on 2-4 no precipitation is predicted. At night of February 1 in separate places light snow is predicted.

Northeast wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

From January 31 to February 4 the air temperature will gradually go up by 6-8 degrees, in Lori, Tavush, Syunik Provinces and Artsakh it will go up by 11-13 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of January 30, on 31, in the daytime of February 1, on 2-4 no precipitation is predicted. At night of February 1 in separate places light snow is possible.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
