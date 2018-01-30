Erdogan sues opposition representative tweeted on Armenian Genocide

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has sued Istanbul provincial chair of “Republican People’s Party” (CHP) main opposition, Canan Kaftancioglu, demanding a compensation of 700.000 liras (184.500 dollars).

As reported by Turkish “NTV.com” media group, Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation on the accusation of humiliating the Republic of Turkey’s state entities and President Erdogan, taking Erdogan’s application against Kaftancioglu as a ground. Erdogan has submitted 14 separate applications to the Prosecutor’s Office, demanding to fine Kaftancioglu by 50.000 liras for each of 14 rough publications criticizing him on Twitter in different periods of time.

Another case has been initiated against CHP supporter by Erdogan’s son – Bilal Erdogan, demanding 100.000 lira (26.000 dollars) compensation.

Let us remind you that the publication about the Armenian Genocide, as well as anti-authority publications made via Kaftancioglu’s account on Twitter appeared in the limelight of Turkish media after the incident when the latter was elected as Istanbul provincial chief.

On January 16, President Erdogan referred to this topic, strictly criticizing Kaftancioglu. Among all publications, President Erdogan emphasized the publication about the Armenian Genocide on the first place. “In whose hands has remained Gazi Mustafa Kemal’s party? He (Kaftancioglu – ed.), using the term Armenian Genocide, humiliates our nation and history and calls the state a Syrian killer. He puts the blame for the victims of the terrorist attack on the state as well.”

Erdogan referred also to Kaftancioglu’s publication supporting Gezi park protesters, calling it a provocation. According to Erdogan, Kaftancioglu’s election in the position of CHP Istanbul provincial chief is a real “disaster”.

Kaftancioglu made the publication on the Armenian Genocide in April 24, 2012. He twitted: “Today marks the day of the Armenian Genocide. We commemorate our massacred Armenian citizens in Taksim.”

Source: Ermenihaber.am