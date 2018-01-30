Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:11 | January 30 2018
17:11 | January 30 2018

Roads in Armenia mainly passable: black ice formed in some places

Roads in Armenia mainly passable: black ice formed in some places

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on January 30 by 12:00 roads in Armenia are mainly passable: black ice is formed in some places.

Noyemberyan-Voskepar roadway is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

Black ice is formed on Vardenyats pass, on Sotk-Karvachar, Artik-Norashen, Geghanist-Spandaryan, Ashotsk-Amasia, Harich-Nahapetavan roadways and in Lori, Syunik Provinces.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Other

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook