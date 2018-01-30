Roads in Armenia mainly passable: black ice formed in some places

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on January 30 by 12:00 roads in Armenia are mainly passable: black ice is formed in some places.

Noyemberyan-Voskepar roadway is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

Black ice is formed on Vardenyats pass, on Sotk-Karvachar, Artik-Norashen, Geghanist-Spandaryan, Ashotsk-Amasia, Harich-Nahapetavan roadways and in Lori, Syunik Provinces.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles.