Foreign Minister of Armenia gives Azerbaijani President opportunity of having a closer look at history by inviting on Erebuni-Yerevan celebrations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, commented on the announcements made by the official Baku as if the Brussels Declaration published after Armenia-EU agreement gives prevalence to the principle of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the part discussing the issue of Artsakh conflict.

Mr. Nalbandian mentioned that it is the regular misinformation of Azerbaijan: “The Declaration has reconfirmed the 3 well-known provisions – non-application of force, territorial integrity, self-determination. Federica Mogherini, in turn, has announced that the EU supports OSCE efforts and suggestions. That is, everything is clear-cut.”

As stated by Nalbandian, Azerbaijan tries to avoid the mentioned facts all the time. Then the Minister referred to one of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s latest announcements implying that “For Azerbaijan, the fact that Yerevan, which belongs to them, is in Armenia’s territory is an incurable wound.”

For the Minister suchlike “statements” were not news. He stated with irony: “It would not be senseless to give Aliyev an opportunity to come and take part in “Erebuni-Yerevan” celebrations… perhaps he would get acquainted with history from a closer point.”

Mr. Nalbandian also labeled the provision of the annual report prepared by the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan implying what preconditions the Republic of Armenia has nominated around the negotiation table of Artsakh conflict resolution as a misinformation as well.

Luiza SUKIASYAN