Presidential candidate of Armenia speaks about emigration

The candidate for the 4th President of the Republic of Armenia of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Armen Sargsyan met with the RPA representatives. RPA member and MP Karine Achemyan brought up some details about the meeting. Firstly, to our question on whether Armen Sargsyan has accepted the RPA’s proposal of becoming RPA candidate, or, as earlier stated by him, he would inform about his decision after meeting with all political forces, Ms. Achemyan responded: “Armen Sargsyan has mentioned today that he should meet with all political forces, as well as representatives from the civil society, representatives from cultural and other different fields, after which we will make a decision.”

As stated by Ms. Achemyan, Sargsyan-RPA meeting was very constructive and passed in a normal atmosphere: “Comprehensive answers were given to all questions. I think he is quite informed notwithstanding that he has worked as an Ambassador in Great Britain for a long time, his work of the latest years has been connected with Great Britain, he is very well informed. Armen Sargsyan has a good understanding of our inner economic and political situation. He spoke about his vision, which was very healthy and precise.”

What question Armen Sargsyan has given to the RPA and what vision he has represented, Ms. Achemyan represented partly, noting that it was not proper to represent the details now: “Armen Sargsyan is concerned with both the political and economic situation of our country and also the emigration of from our country. He is optimistic about the fact that we will be able to overcome the difficulties and build the country which we all want by the new Constitution and the new system. He has spoken about the Diaspora as well.”

Whether Mr. Sargsyan had positive inclinations towards RPA’s proposal and whether he will accept it, Ms. Achemyan replied: “I think – yes, but he is the one who should be asked about it.”

