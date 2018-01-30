Prime Minister receives UN Resident Coordinator, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia Bradley Busetto

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Bradley Busetto, outgoing UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia. The Prime Minister thanked Mr. Busetto for the work done during his tenure of office and for valuable contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.

According to the Head of Government, Mr. Busetto’s tenure was marked by a number of completed and ongoing joint projects, which are of great importance to the development and prosperity of our country. Karen Karapetyan informed him about the outcome of the meeting with UNDP Coordinator Achim Steiner on the margins of his working visit to Davos, Switzerland.

Thanking the Premier for effective cooperation, Bradley Busetto noted in turn that he was honored to work in Armenia and contribute to Armenia’s development programs. He complimented Prime Minister Karapetyan for his successful visit and effective meetings in Davos.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and UNDP, as well as on the reforms being implemented in different spheres and the possibilities for promoting regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Karapetyan wished Mr. Busetto every success in his future activities, stressing that he will continue to be a friend of Armenia and would be welcome back to our country.