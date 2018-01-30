Armenian Revolutionary Federation to protect Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy for president’s position

The candidate for the 4th President of the Republic of Armenia nominated by ruling Republican Party (RPA), Armen Sargsyan, met with MPs and ministers from Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) and members of ARF General Body and Bureau.

“ARF faction of the National Assembly is ready to protect his candidacy if Sargsyan decides to be nominated for the president’s position”, informed Armen Rustamyan. As stated by him, they have discussed the external and domestic political issues and his nomination issues for the president’s position with Armen Sargsyan.

Mr. Rustamyan told that Armen Sargsyan imagines the issues before him wholly.

Let us note that Armen Sargsyan has announced that he will announce his decision after having met with political forces, representatives of cultural field, civil society.

Asked what will make him refuse the President of the Republic of Armenia’s offer, Mr. Sargsyan replied: “the time will show.”

