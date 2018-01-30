Iranian driving license to become valid in Armenia soon – IRNA

Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia Kazem Sajjadi said on Tuesday that the authorization for Iranian and Armenian nationals to exchange their driving licenses interchangeably is in its final stages.

He noted that officials from both countries have been consulting in this regard for a long time.

Sajjadi added that during his recent meeting with Armenian police chief in Yerevan, one of the issues discussed was the driving license.

In the meeting, both sides underlined expansion of cooperation between the two police forces, as well as signing memorandum of understanding (MoU) on exchanging driving license and special attention to be paid for Iranian tourists, who visit Armenia.

The ambassador said that also it is due those police delegations to be exchanged between the two countries to promote bilateral relations.