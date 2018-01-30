US Department of the Treasury’s “Kremlin List” encompasses Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan

The United States Department of the Treasury has represented a so-called “Kremlin Report” encompassing the names of the people in close relations with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in the Congress. Overall, the list brings up 210 names: 114 officials and 96 businessmen. The list gives such names as the head of “Tashir” company group, Samvel Karapetyan, Putin’s Chief of Staff, Anton Vayno and his deputies – Sergey Kirienko and Alexey Gromov, Putin’s Speaker Dmitry Peskov, Assistant to the President Vladimir Surkov, PM Dmitry Medvedev and 22 ministers of his government, the Speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of the Federal Council, Valentina Matvienko, head of “Rosneft”, Igor Sechin, “Gazprom” head, Alexey Miller, “Sberbank” head, Herman Gref and others.

Earlier the former Chief Coordinator for Sanctions Policy of the US Department of State, Daniel Fried had told the “Kommersant” that involving the name of the person in the list means automatically use sanctions means against him/her. As stated by him, most possibly, if sanctions are applied against the persons encompassed in the list, their cooperation with American and European banks will be restricted.

“Kremlin Report” has been prepared in accord with “Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act”, which was adopted in summer, 2017.