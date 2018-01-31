‘So-called “customers” visited presidential residence, ‘Yelq’ did not consider itself a customer’: Azat Arshakyan

President of Armenia held a meeting with members of parliament and invited oppositional “Yelq”. But members of “Yelq” faction did not attend the meeting.

In response to the question of Aravot.am, whether which option he considers correct, visiting the presidential residence to meet with Serzh Sargsyan, or the boycott, former deputy of the Supreme Council Azat Arshakyan said:

“When it comes to partnership, it is not important who visits whom, when there is something to be discussed. One should also respect the position he holds, the position imposes some behavior, which should be respected. You should not be humiliated under any condition if it is a humiliation. But what would he tell them in the office? He had called them on the carpet to ask what was going on. There were those who went because they knew what would the consequences be for them if they irritated him. I praise this behavior of “Yelq”: whatever they had to say to Serzh Sargsyan they did on the street for various times, that is, Serzh Sargsyan already knew the opinion of “Yelq” on the raised issues. In this case, “Yelq” behaved right, I have already stated my opinion: if it was for tea and coffee, it was not necessary to publish it and make it a subject of discussion. And those who go, what else should they do if not criticise? Yes, so-called “customers” visited his residence. This was a visit of a “customer”. “Yelq” did not consider itself a “customer”, perhaps it is not, this needs to be checked”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN