Air temperature to gradually go up

In the Republic

In the daytime of January 31, in the daytime of February 1, on 2-5 no precipitation is predicted. At night of February 1 in separate places light snow is predicted.

Northeast wind speed is 3-8 m/s. In the daytime of January 31 and at night of February 1 in separate places 17-22 m/s wind speed is predicted.

On February 1-5 the air temperature will gradually go up by 6-8 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of January 31, in the daytime of February 1, on 2-5 no precipitation is predicted. At night of February 1 in separate places light snow is possible.