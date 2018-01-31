Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:33 | January 31 2018
‘Italian Police organized serious operation’: Nikol Pashinyan

Police of Italy besieged hotel room of the leader of Armenian oppositional “Yelq” faction, Nikol Pashinyan in Rome. They wanted to arrest him. Later MP posted on his Facebook page:

“Since, as far as I understand, not many could have guessed the outcome of the morning incident, I consider it necessary to inform that the misunderstanding was settled on the spot when I explained to the Italian policemen who I was presenting my documents.

In the posted picture I show my imprisonment and trial videos to the policemen on Youtube and publications on this topic in the international press.

Of course, they insisted that I went to the police station with them for long, but I explained that it would not be done.

Ultimately, after making some clarifications within about 30 minutes, they finally apologized and left.

But I must say that they had organized a serious operation, involving a large number of police and special services. Perhaps they had thought that someone escaping from Interpol since 2008 should have been a serious criminal”.

