January 31 2018
Roads in Armenia closed and difficult to pass: black ice formed in some places

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on January 31 by 10:00 the roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass: black ice is formed in some places.

Vardenyats pass is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed in Syunik Province.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles.

