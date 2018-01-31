‘Artuyt’-‘Paradjanov’ scarves in Milan fashion week

The “Artuyt” brand, that has transformed Armenian artworks into scarves, has presented a collection of silk scarves that were produced in Italy and exhibited within the Milan Spring-Summer 2018 Fashion Week. The founder of the company Arevik Arakelyan during the presentation of the new scarves mentioned that the collection is based on 5 collages of Sergey Parajanov, consisting of 50 samples. The silk scarves within Milan Spring-Summer Fashion Week were presented in Milan, in Tariel Bisharyan’s Fashion Studio and are shown until the present day. The co-founder and marketing director of the company, Hovhannes Petrosyan, noted that the scarves are made of 100% high-quality silk and were produced in Italy by the Moschino brand supplier.

“Today we define a new standard for the quality of our products, and this is our first step towards entering the international market because this is the quality the international market expects from us”, said Hovhannes Petrosyan, adding that formerly scarves were made from satin with silk fibers.

“Artuyt” brand was founded in October 2016 with a prospective of making the Armenian art popular in Armenia and beyond Armenia. The company cooperates with contemporary painters Mihran Avetisyan, Karen Smbatyan, Tatev Ghambaryan, as well as with museums – with Matenadaran, Yervand Kochar museum and already with Sergei Parajanov’s museum. The company also determines to cooperate with the Contemporary Art Museum. What is more, the exclusive silk letter carved scarves produced for the company “Pregomesh” will soon be available for sale.

The director of Yervand Kochar Museum Karine Kochar, the director of Sergey Parajanov Museum ZavenSargsyan, artist-abstractionist Mihran Avetisyan and other art and fashion guests were present at the event. Tariel Bisharyan, who joined by a video calling from Milan, said that one of the conditions for cooperation with “Artuyt” was that the scarves had to be silk because they were considered“luxury” products. Today, Parajanov’s scarves are not inferior to international brands, moreover, they have brought with them more colors and new sizes.

By the way, the first steps to the international market are provided through online sales of the company’s site. The scarves have already been shipped to the United States and Belgium.