Ways of furthering Armenia-China economic cooperation discussed

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia Tian Erlong.

Mindful of the need to consistently develop economic interaction between the two countries, stressing that the Armenian side is keen to boost and expand cooperation with Chinese investors, the Head of the Armenian Government noted that the trade regimes and the business environment available in our country might be conducive to new investment programs implemented in Armenia. “I am convinced that through joint efforts we can give fresh impetus to Chinese capital’s involvement in Armenia’s economy,” Karen Karapetyan said.

In turn, the Chinese Ambassador pointed out that Armenia’s economic performance in 2017 provides favorable conditions for further success and closer economic ties.

“We have good opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation. The trade turnover between our two countries rose by 34.5% in January-November 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016, which has added extra momentum to our joint efforts,” Tian Erlong said, adding that the Chinese government is ready is to deepen and expand cooperation with Armenia in the direction of specific programs.

The Ambassador advised that USD 15 million was allocated for the construction of a Chinese school in Yerevan. Besides, the Chinese government’s program to replenish the stock of ambulance vehicles in Armenia will be continued this year.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the Chinese Ambassador discussed a number of issues related to the implementation of joint projects in industry, processing of agricultural products, information technologies, road construction and tourism.