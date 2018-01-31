Why an exception was made for Artur Aleksanyan in Armenia’s Championship

This time all our leading wrestlers took part in the Armenian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship, except for Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan. From one perspective, our inner-republican Championship had not had such a representative team since long before, and from another perspective, it was interesting why an exception was made for the “White Bear”.

Aravot.am spoke with the general coach of the National Team of Armenia, Levon Julfalakyan during the Championship. “We have an accepted order that all medalist of the World and Europe are given an opportunity of taking part or not in the Armenian Championship. However, inasmuch as the rules and weight classes have changed in wrestling, all of them take part. Because we do not have 5-6-7 leading wrestlers in each weight class, we try to keep what we have and add to it and not loose. As regards Artur Aleksanyan, we can say that he has no competitor in his weight class in Armenia, who could have competed with him equally. Therefore, it has no sense to include him in the Armenian Championship. This is a painful fact and reality”, told Levon Julfalakyan.

Let us remind you that the specialist is concerned with the annual reduction of the number and quality of the participants of the Armenian championships, one of the reasons of which he considers the insufficient work of the local coaches.

Ashot HAKOBYAN