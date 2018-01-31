Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s statistics in ‘Arsenal’ vs. ‘Swansea’ game

Whoscored.com has published the statistics of the midfielder of London’s “Arsenal” team, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, from “Arsenal” vs. “Swansea” outgoing game of the 25th tour of England’s Championship.

The Armenian player has hit the ball to the competitor’s gate straightly one time, made 32 transfers of 84,4% accuracy. During the attack, he has made a 1 successful bypass and taken the ball away one time.

Mkhitaryan has broken the rule for 2 times and during the struggle with him, the competitors have not broken any rules.

In the result, the total score for Mkhitaryan, who spent 30 minutes on the field, has amounted to 6.11, and the best score has accounted for “7.26”, which has been received by Nacho Montreal.

Ashot HAKOBYAN