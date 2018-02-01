‘I see April War heroes in my dreams, they scream’: Artsakh independence movement freedom fighter

The next hearing on the case of the members of “Sasna Tsrer (Sasun’s Daredevils)”, Pavel Mnukyan, Varuzhan Avetisyan, Mkhitar Avetisyan, Arayik Khandoyan, Gagik Yeghiazaryan, Armen Bilyan, Areg Kyureghyan, Smbat Barseghyan, Sedrak Nazaryan and Eduard Grigoryan took place. They are accused of police patrol regiment occupation in 2016. Pavlik Manukyan, one of the defendants, made an announcement again insisting that the accuser-prosecutor Petros Petrosyan should not be present in the session hall.

“I have not been able to sleep for a long time. I see Abajyan, Urfanyan and Sloyan (April War heroes – ed.), they shout at me that I tolerate that accuser… You already ridicule us”, he told, addressing to Judge Mesrop Makyan.

Then Manukyan made inappropriate expressions targeting Petros Petrosyan, for which he received a warning by the Judge. Mesrop Makyan warned that if Manukyan continued behaving like that he would be removed from the session hall for a long time.

Smbat Barseghyan, a defendant, also received a warning for making inappropriate expressions.

Pavel Manukyan made another announcement, addressing to the Judge: “The PM announced that we have lost April War because of poor quality diesel. Why did you not initiate a case, as a Judge?”

The investigation of written evidence – the documents goes on.

Luiza SUKIASYAN