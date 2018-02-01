‘Russia both makes us afraid and opens Azerbaijan’s appetite’: Stepan Safaryan

Stepan Safaryan, political analyst and the founder of the Armenian Institute for International and Security Affairs, states that Russia makes both Armenia and Azerbaijan remain dependent upon it.

During the discussion on “Russia sells another pack of weapons to Azerbaijan: will military and political balance be preserved in the region?” topic the experts expressed their concerns that Russia’s and Armenia’s interests coincide not in all issues, despite the Republic of Armenia is the Russian Federation’s ally.

The deputy of the Supreme Council, Azat Arshakyan announced that in Russia there is an agreement whereby our ally is obliged to support Azerbaijan against Armenia. He gave details: “For example, it is obliged to ban any anti-Turkish event, campaign and etc. in its territory. This law is in power. They, the Russians, are law abiding people, loyal to their allies and the obligations they have undertaken.”

Former MP from the Republican Party of Armenia, Lernik Aleksanyan, trying to justify the policy Russia conducts, was emphasizing all the time that the weapons are bought and sold in different ways: there is a difference in case of Armenia and Azerbaijan. After these announcements, Stepan safaryan and Azat Arshakyan gave a question: are you supporting Russia?

Stepan safaryan, reminding of the announcements of the Russian side, asked: “Has anyone from our authority asked the Russian authorities what does keeping the military balance mean, according to them, when they announce as if they keep it. How many should we have and how many should Azerbaijan have? We do not believe in words: Russia makes us afraid and opens Azerbaijan’s appetite, keeps both Armenia and Azerbaijan dependent from it.”

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN