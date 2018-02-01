Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:37 | February 1 2018
20:37 | February 1 2018

Serzh Sargsyan has rival in Republican Party for Prime Minister candidacy

After the government session Justice Minister David Harutyunyan did not open the brackets whether who the Republican Party’s candidate for Prime Minister is going to be. He assured that if the Republican Party makes a decision, he will announce it.

According to David Harutyunyan, any big party has not only one candidate, but many more: “Any party being the majority in the parliament cannot be limited by one single candidate for Prime Minister”. In response to the clarifying question, whether besides Serzh Sargsyan, there are other candidates for the Republican Party, Mr. Harutyunyan said: “I assure you, no big party has a lack of human resources”.

Nelly BABAYAN

