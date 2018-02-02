OSCE PA human rights chair concerned about reversal of release of Amnesty head in Turkey

Ignacio Sanchez Amor (MP, Spain), Chair of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions, expressed his concern today over developments in the case of Taner Kiliç, Chair of Amnesty International Turkey. Kiliç, accused of being a member of the Fethullah Gülen Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), was granted a conditional release on Wednesday, with the court reversing the decision today.

“Today’s reversal of the court’s decision adds yet more questions about due process for independent voices in Turkey,” said Sanchez Amor, who has previously called on Turkey to fully comply with its OSCE commitments pertaining to the right to a fair trial.

“As I have previously said, the widespread arrests and dismissals of civil servants following the failed coup two years ago have given the impression that presumption of innocence was no longer the law in Turkey, and today’s reversal in Kiliç’s case only deepens my concern,” continued Sanchez Amor.

Kiliç was detained on 6 June 2017 and charged with being a member of FETÖ, and has since remained in pre-trial detention until yesterday’s decision. The case against Kiliç is reportedly based on allegations that he downloaded a secure mobile messaging application called “ByLock” onto his phone in August 2014, which was purportedly used by the Gülen movement to communicate. London-based Amnesty International has stated that no credible evidence has been presented to substantiate this claim.

Sanchez Amor expressed his strong support for the work of Amnesty International in Turkey, noting that he met a representative and benefited from their input during his latest visit to Turkey in June 2017.

Sanchez Amor has participated in several high-level OSCE visits to Turkey since July last year related to the situation in the country following the coup attempt. OSCE PA leaders have consistently stressed their solidarity with the Turkish people in their fight for the preservation of democratic institutions following the attempted seizure of power.