Deputy Speaker of Armenian Parliament: ‘Artsakh issue has no religious shade’

“Pashazade’s urge to the Muhammadans – to unite around Artsakh issue resolution, is an impermissible attempt of giving a religious shade to Artsakh issue”, explained the Spokesman of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia, Eduard Sharmazanov, adding: “But this is a failed attempt, forasmuch as Artsakh issue has no religious shade. It is immorality to seek for a religious shade in Artsakh issue.”

As stated by Mr. Sharmazanov, the balanced approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a set of Arabic countries to Artsakh issue speaks about one and the most important fact – all efforts of the Azerbaijani spiritual and secular leadership of giving Artsakh a religious shade are doomed to failure. Artsakh people’s fight is exceptionally a fight for human rights defense, it is a fight for freedom, independence which sooner or later will have a success. “Our flag should float in the sky, in Artsakh regardless of they want it in Azerbaijan or not. This shows the history.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN