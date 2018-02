Turkey has signed a loan agreement with Russia for buying S-400 missile systems for long-distance operation, informed the head of “Rostec”, Sergey Chemezov to “Interfax”.

Earlier the Turkish media groups had written about the signing of the agreement.

This is the first confirmation from the Russian side. Until that the head of “Rostec” had informed “Kommersant” that Turkey bought 4 divisions of S-400, costing 2.5 billion dollars.

The first supplies are planned in March 2020.