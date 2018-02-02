Moscow expects to deploy extra observers in Nagorno Karabakh soon

Moscow hopes that the deployment of additional OSCE observers in Nagorno-Karabakh will be implemented soon. As reported by “RIA Novosti”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told this at a press conference after his meeting with his Italian partner Angelino Alfano.

Lavrov said that earlier an agreement had been reached to increase the number of OSCE observers at the contact line.

“I think now the sides are close to agreement on the specific parameters of that agreement, and we expect that the OSCE will be able to carry out this activity operatively”, said Lavrov.